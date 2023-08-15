Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

All services of LSG department to go online by November 1: Kerala LSG Minister

Published: 15th August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is taking steps to make all services of the LSG department available online by November 1, LSG Minister M B Rajesh has said. He was speaking at a special session of Freedom Fest, a forum for experts and activists to explore the questions of inclusivity and access in the formation of a knowledge society, at the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. 

The minister said the Information Kerala Mission is developing the software for the department’s online services. He said the state had created a model by decentralising both power and planning at the local level.

“In the same way, production ventures too are being decentralised to strengthen the local economy. The services of interns were provided in association with industries departments at local bodies for promoting small-scale industries and creating more job opportunities,” said the minister. 

The minister said, “The quest for freedom of mankind was always strengthened by the quest for knowledge. A social order that is just and equal has greatly influenced the growth of knowledge. At present, knowledge has become a form of capital and is also contributing towards wealth generation.”

He underscored the government’s resolve to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy and a knowledge society. According to him, this could be achieved by total democratisation of knowledge. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anvar Sadath and Democratic Alliance For Knowledge Freedom (DAKF) general secretary G Gopakumar also spoke at the session.

