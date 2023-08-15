Food safety drive during Onam season

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In preparation for the upcoming Onam celebrations, the Food Safety Department has established specialised inspection teams to intensify their efforts. These squads will conduct thorough inspections at distribution centres, hotels, eateries, and checkpoints, focusing on popular products such as milk, edible oils, papayas, jaggery, stew mix, ghee, vegetables, fruits, pulses, fish, and meat.

The inspections will be carried out under the supervision of Food Safety Officers, coordinated by the Food Safety Commissioner. Health Minister Veena George emphasised that these inspections are crucial to ensuring food safety during the festive season.

It’s mandatory for all establishments to obtain a valid food safety license, and special attention will be given to verifying complete label information on food items. The Food Safety Commissioner has issued a warning that legal actions will be taken against any establishments found violating food safety regulations.

Traders are reminded of the requirement to obtain proper food safety licenses or registrations, clearly displayed in their establishments for customer visibility. The department’s statement emphasised the importance of maintaining high hygienic standards, avoiding the sale of substandard food items, and strictly adhering to legal label provisions for packaged foods.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), a traders’ association, attributed the presence of substandard products in the state to temporary shops established during the festive season.”There is a major mafia which becomes active during the festive season. They evade tax, and flout rules of trade and roads to set up shops.

The government mechanism has failed to check them,” S S Manoj, the national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders and state president of KVVES said.

For any concerns related to food safety, consumers can contact the toll-free number 1800 425 1125 and submit complaints at https://www.eatright.foodsafety.kerala.gov.in/.

