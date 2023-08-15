Full Josh Ahead in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city was abuzz with preparations to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. From kindergartens to offices, a strong sense of patriotism permeated the atmosphere, evident in the tricolour decorations and events that unfolded at every corner over the past few days.

The Independence Day celebrations were in full swing at Chempaka kindergarten, Pallimukku, where the kids wore tricolour-code clothes and dressed up as Bharat Mata and national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, at the smart Anganwadi in Karimattom Colony, teachers fostered a patriotic spirit among the young ones through melodious renditions of national songs, celebrating the day with full fervour.

The streets and markets came alive with an array of tricolour merchandise, including intricately woven khadi flags, desk flag stands, and tricolour hats.

The city’s bustling stretches also featured diligent migrant labourers who earnestly sold flags and hats, all embellished with the essence of Independence Day. Preparations were also in full swing at the Central Stadium on Monday, where police personnel, mounted officers, and K-9 units underwent rehearsal sessions.

