Full Josh Ahead in Thiruvananthapuram

The Independence Day celebrations were in full swing at Chempaka kindergarten, Pallimukku, where the kids wore tricolour-code clothes and dressed up as Bharat Mata and national leaders.

Published: 15th August 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Indpendence Day celebrations at Chempaka kindergarden in Pallimukku, where ‘Bharat Mata’ & ‘Gandhiji’ stole the show. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city was abuzz with preparations to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. From kindergartens to offices, a strong sense of patriotism permeated the atmosphere, evident in the tricolour decorations and events that unfolded at every corner over the past few days. 

Meanwhile, at the smart Anganwadi in Karimattom Colony, teachers fostered a patriotic spirit among the young ones through melodious renditions of national songs, celebrating the day with full fervour. 

The streets and markets came alive with an array of tricolour merchandise, including intricately woven khadi flags, desk flag stands, and tricolour hats.

The city’s bustling stretches also featured diligent migrant labourers who earnestly sold flags and hats, all embellished with the essence of Independence Day.  Preparations were also in full swing at the Central Stadium on Monday, where police personnel, mounted officers, and K-9 units underwent rehearsal sessions.  

Independence Day

