Construction of Enchakkal flyover likely to commence in two months

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing an end to lingering uncertainties, the much-anticipated flyover project at the bustling Enchakkal junction on NH 66 bypass in the capital city is poised to transition from a concept to a reality. Sources closely associated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have indicated that the Centre is likely to grant financial approval for the construction of the flyover, estimated to cost Rs 75 crore.

“The pivotal financial approval for this undertaking currently awaits authorisation from the Centre. We are optimistic about its endorsement within the coming month. Once secured, the tender will be promptly initiated, expediting the path to commencing construction within two months,” a senior NHAI official said.

The Enchakkal flyover project achieved a significant milestone in February when the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR). According to the DPR, the proposed four-lane flyover will feature nine spans, each spanning a distance of 25 metres.

The flyover originates from the terminus of the Chackai flyover, extending to the point where the Muttathara overpass connects with the NH66 bypass. This region has been grappling with substantial traffic congestion, intensifying the public clamour for the creation of a flyover at the Junction. The endeavour aims to facilitate smoother vehicular movement from Kovalam, Shankhumukham, and Vizhinjam to the city centre while simultaneously alleviating congestion at the pivotal junction.

Situated along the bustling Kazhakootam-Mukkola NH corridor, the junction serves as a converging juncture for roads stemming from East Fort, Vallakadavu, Attakulangara, and Pettah-Enchakkal. A prior proposal by NHAI for an underpass was eventually discarded due to opposition from local traders.

In February of the preceding year, Transport Minister Antony Raju initiated discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, successfully attaining preliminary approval for the venture. This led to the Union minister’s directive for NHAI to formulate the Detailed Project Report (DPR) within a span of three months.

The roadsides flanking West Fort and Attakulangara regularly witness extensive vehicle queues, a predicament exacerbated by heightened traffic from the city to the bypass. The inauguration of Lulu Mall at Akkulam has further prolonged motorists’ wait times. Particularly, traffic congestion intensifies along the Chackai to Kovalam service road, frequently leaving vehicles stationary for 10 to 15 minutes. This bottleneck subsequently hampers traffic flow on adjoining roads.

Presently, approximately 10 police personnel are assigned to regulate traffic at the West Fort and Vallakadavu sides of the junction. While one-way traffic is permitted through the service road at Muttathara, the burgeoning vehicle count has made peak-hour commutes nightmarish. Furthermore, commuters from Tamil Nadu and Neyyattinkara, en route to the bypass, favour the Attakulangara route to evade the Thiruvallam toll and the bottlenecks at the Muttathara service road, adding to the congestion.

