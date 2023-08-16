Freedom Fest will be extended to all districts in coming years: Thomas Issac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Freedom Fest 2023, a free knowledge fair organised by the state government, will be extended to all districts by giving priority to students, Festival Academic Committee chairman T M Thomas Issac has said. He was speaking at the concluding session of the four-day festival that came to an end on Tuesday at the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The fest will be continued in the coming years in all districts by giving delegation to students. Nodal officers from the educational institutions will plan how to organise fairs in the districts. Freedom Fest will be considered every two years. For this, the Free Knowledge Democratic Alliance (DAKF) will act as an accelerator of knowledge freedom,” Issac said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the education department is implementing special projects to improve English language learning by making maximum use of advanced technology in the state’s schools. He was addressing the digital conclave of the Freedom Fest.

Kiran Chandra, general secretary of the Free Software Movement of India, said that the cyber laws that exist in the country today give complete freedom to corporates in handling personal information. He also pointed out that the country’s cyber laws are being easily misused. He was speaking at a discussion on ‘New Controls in Cyberspace: Challenges and Opportunities’.

About 10,000 students participated in the fest. More than fifteen exhibition halls witnessed a huge rush. Awards were distributed to the students who participated in the exhibition in various fields. DAKF president Anwar Sadath, vice-president Hirosh Kumar K, convener T Gopakumar, treasurer Sumesh Divakaran, C-DIT director G Jayaraj, Planning Board member Jiju P Alex, KITE Thiruvananthapuram district coordinator Bindu G S, Digital University dean Ashraf and others participated and spoke on the occasion.

About 2,000 professionals from across the state participated in the Young Professional Meet held at the Freedom Fest inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. Around 400 ideas were presented in the Ideathon organised in connection with it.

In the exhibition organised as part of the fest, various government services were introduced to the public through digital excellence. The exhibition showcased how the benefits of technology are not confined to one section of society and are accessible to people from all walks of life, including farmers and traders.

Various training programmes, workshops, and discussions were held at other venues. The related programmes conducted by various organisations were also notable for their variety of topics. Cultural programmes were also organised under the auspices of various colleges after the end of the sessions every day.

