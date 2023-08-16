Poignant memories that scream out harsh truths

Aarcha Lekshmi M R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The paintings hanging inside the Allianz Francaise foyer, depicting the plight of women in India, serve as vessels of memory, urging us to confront harsh truths that the passage of time has obscured. K P Thomas, the artist, hammers in poignant reminders with subtle strokes on the canvas.

Using brushes and palettes, the 72-year-old artist has uncovered the brutality suffered by women in our society and the hardships endured by indigenous communities. Among his notable paintings are the nude protest of Manipuri women in 2004, the tragic fate of Asifa in the Kashmir valley, and the resilience of the Suryanelli girl, whose ordeal sent shockwaves through Kerala, among others.

The exhibition traces Thomas’ artistic journey spanning five decades. It showcases not only his conventional canvas works but also his experiments on textiles, office waste print paper, and envelopes during his banking career.

Thomas, born in the heart of Wayanad’s tribal belt, secured the Lalithakala Akademi award at the age of 22 while still immersed in his postgraduate studies in philosophy. “I began drawing during my post-graduation at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. I’m not a trained artist. I used to draw but didn’t take it seriously then. When I received my first award for Manandhavadian figures, I started focusing more on this. Even when I got a job as a cashier, I didn’t abandon my drawing,” Thomas says.

With over 25 solo exhibitions to his credit, Thomas’s creative odyssey is encapsulated in this curated display at Allianz Francaise. Unlike his usual exhibitions, this one stands out because the artist not only depicts each tragic incident but also infuses his unique perspective into them.

An example is ‘Manipur after Manorama’, in which he portrays the soul of the killed girl, the entire village, its huts, and even animals intertwined with protesting Manipuri women. This thematic thread extends to his other works such as ‘Trail’, ‘Mananthavadiyan Dreams’, ‘The Release of Kanithandan’, ‘The Last Supper’, ‘The Dazzling Kadaprav Tree’, and more.

Akhil Raj, an avid art enthusiast who explored the exhibition, shares, “While some of his works may be challenging to comprehend, Thomas is willing to explain each painting, offering deeper understanding.”

The showcase will conclude on August 19.

