India losing global credibility for failure in curbing Manipur riot: Shashi Tharoor

Describing violence in Manipur as a “slow-burning horror”, he said imposing President’s rule in the northeastern state would have helped in maintaining law and order.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

MP Shashi Tharoor speaking at the launch event of ‘Manipur FIR’ in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor blamed the BJP-ruled Union government for prioritising their political game plan instead of taking action to resolve the Manipur crisis. 

Tharoor said that the nation, which is holding the G20 presidency, is losing its credibility before the world and one of its states is burning. 

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take some action on the issue to at least salvage our global credibility,” Tharoor said in Thiruvananthapuram after releasing the cover of the book ‘Manipur FIR’ penned by Delhi-based journalist George Kallivayalil. 

“I suggested that President’s rule be imposed when violence broke out in May. However, it has not been done,” said Tharoor.  CPM leader and MP John Brittas also attended the function organised by the Kerala Media Academy. 

