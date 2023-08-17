Minister M B Rajesh launches BUDS Day celebrations in Kovalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree’s BUDS institutions are one of the best social service initiatives Kerala has created, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh said as he launched the state’s first BUDS Day celebrations at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam on Wednesday.

He added that, henceforth, August 16 will be observed as a day for intellectually challenged children. The minister also released the BUDS logo and tagline, which were selected through a competition.

Rajesh then inaugurated the ‘Sajjam’ Building Resilience Programme, which trains about one lakh Balasabha members to deal with natural calamities. Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik explained the project. State Disaster Management Authority member Dr Sekhar L released the Sajjam Handbook by giving a copy to the minister.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree’s BUDS institutions are one of the best social service initiatives Kerala has created, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh said as he launched the state’s first BUDS Day celebrations at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam on Wednesday. He added that, henceforth, August 16 will be observed as a day for intellectually challenged children. The minister also released the BUDS logo and tagline, which were selected through a competition. Rajesh then inaugurated the ‘Sajjam’ Building Resilience Programme, which trains about one lakh Balasabha members to deal with natural calamities. Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik explained the project. State Disaster Management Authority member Dr Sekhar L released the Sajjam Handbook by giving a copy to the minister. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });