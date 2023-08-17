Public opinion formation crucial: Women’s panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Women (NCW) member secretary, Meenakshi Negi, said on Wednesday that public opinion formation is crucial in anticipating and preventing attacks against women. Addressing the regional meeting organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission attended by the representatives of south Indian states and union territories held at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Meenakshi said that women who are being trafficked to Kashmir are mainly from the eastern and southern states.

She said that a large majority of the women getting rescued from Srinagar are from eastern and southern states, and they are often lured away with false promises of a better job, life, and marriage. She said that the Commission is trying to take proactive steps to prevent violence or discrimination against women before it happens. “There is no point in waiting for things to get worse. For such a defence, strong public opinion needs to be created,” she said.

She said that the recommendations arising from the meeting would be incorporated into the future plans and projects of the NCW.

During the meeting, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi said that women’s rights are being violated in Manipur and stressed the need to work together and support the women there. She said that efforts should be made to build a society based on gender equality. She also sought financial assistance from the NCW for the smooth functioning of Jagratha Samitis.

Representatives from five southern states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, as well as two UTs of Lakshadweep and Puducherry, took part in the meeting.

