How about an Onam bash at Vellayani

Aarcha Lekshmi M R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Onam arrives, it’s time for some grand photoshoots. And Vellayani offers a picture-perfect escape from a tiring week. Located just 9km from the city, this place is a favoured destination for film and teleserial shoots. The main attraction here, of course, is the Vellayani-Thiruvananthapuram’s largest freshwater lake, which is connected to the Karamana River.

In ancient times, boats laden with goods used to navigate the Vellayani backwaters up to Chala. Known best for the magnificent lotus blooms, Vellayani is a little eco-haven.

Flora and fauna here can be best explored over a boat ride or a leisurely walk along the pathways. Adding to the rustic charm is the 700-year-old Kali temple here. The Kaliyut Maholsavam, a grand celebration held once every three years for a duration of 50 days, is a fascinating cultural event.

Additionally, there are two Lord Vishnu temples. One was constructed by an ancient trade guild of seafaring merchants known as Valanchiyar.

The other was built by the Venad king Rama Varma. Notably, the latter is ingeniously positioned so that the setting sun’s rays fall directly upon the idol, making it a significant historical landmark.

The government agricultural college, formerly known as Lalit Palace, is another highlight on the western shores of Vellayani Lake.

It once served as the holiday residence of Regent Rani Sethu Lakshmi Bhai and was featured in Indian writer Manu S Pillai’s debut work, ‘The Ivory Throne’.

Local residents chip in that Vellayani had served as the backdrop for the renowned novel ‘Kalli Chellamma’ by G Vivekandan. Well, sounds like an ideal place to just drift away.

Where: 9km from the city

Things to do:

Vellayani is a perfect spot for youngsters seeking stunning reels and photographs, providing a much-needed respite from the bustling city life

Heritage buffs can explore culturally significant shrines and monuments

