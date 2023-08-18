Kerala Dharmacharya Sabha up in arms, holds ‘namajapa’ procession against Shamseer’s statements

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ‘namajapa’ procession took place in the city, led by the Kerala Dharmacharya Sabha, in response to Speaker A N Shamseer’s statements regarding Lord Ganesha and mythology.

Hundreds of believers participated in the procession, commencing from the Palayam Ganapathi temple and culminating at the Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple. Idols of Lord Ganapathi were also carried in vehicles as part of the procession. The procession was inaugurated by Swami Chitanandapuri, the chairman of the Dharmacharya Sabha.

During a public meeting at the Martyrs column in Palayam, Swami Chidanandapuri expressed his views, asserting that opposing a religious system is not justifiable.

"It has become a common practice to defame Hindus. Such defamation occurs not only in cultural and literary spheres but also in other areas. Myths are present in all religions. Young politicians who hold promising political futures should rectify their errors. Otherwise, they should consider stepping down from their current positions,” he said.

Hindu Ikya Vedi working president Valsan Thilankari said that the Hindu community would not tolerate any more attempts of defaming the people of the community. The myth controversy is a threat raised against the Hindu community. Usually, the Hindu saints do not come out and participate in public functions. However when provoked they will give their life”, he said.

Swami Adhyathmananda, Swamini Gurupriyapuri, Vazhoor Matu Swami Pranjananda Theerthapadar, Sandeep Thampanoor, and Kshethra Samrakshana Samithi state secretary K S Narayanan also addressed the gathering.

