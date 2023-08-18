Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Student sabhas to ensure youngsters’ involvement in Kerala

Published: 18th August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Soon, students will have a chance to study the local developmental needs of their respective constituencies and share their suggestions with their MLAs through ‘student sabhas’ to be held in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state. 

Organised under the aegis of the government’s Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, the first such ‘student sabha’ will be held in the Chelakkara assembly constituency represented by Devaswom and SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan. 

Student representatives from both schools and higher educational institutions will study in detail the local resources and the utilisation potential of their respective constituencies. This will be done through development surveys at the ward level in each constituency. 

“The key findings of the survey will be discussed in detail at the student sabha. The hopes, aspirations and vision of students regarding the development of their constituencies will also be discussed. These will be conveyed to the MLA concerned,” said Biveeesh UC, Director General of the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs. 

A committee at the assembly constituency level to coordinate the activities and a state-level committee will also be constituted. The project is being implemented with the support of the departments of Local Self Government, General Education and Higher Education.

