No shortage of essential items in Supplyco: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting the allegations that Supplyco does not have adequate stock of essential commodities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the people in responsible positions in the opposition for leading the propaganda. He was inaugurating the Onam fair market at Putharikandam Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. “Supplyco is working for the benefit of the people. Some people who are dissatisfied with that are behind the propaganda to tarnish Supplyco,” said Pinarayi. He justified that no shop would have all the items on all days.

According to him, the inflation in the state is below the national average and the government has been able to effectively intervene in the market to bring down prices. According to him, the government is trying to meet the increase in demand.“Onam fairs are equipped with facilities comparable to modern supermarkets. Rs 250 crore worth of essential items are stored to celebrate Onam in a good manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed Supplyco for disappointing the public ahead of Onam. He pointed out an incident where Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil had to intervene in order to open an outlet.

“The employees did not open the store because there were not enough items to meet the demands of the people. The truth is that even though the minister said that the 13 subsidy items were sold out in half an hour, no one has received any of the items. The minister should focus on bringing more items during the festive season rather than taking the initiative in opening stores,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting the allegations that Supplyco does not have adequate stock of essential commodities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the people in responsible positions in the opposition for leading the propaganda. He was inaugurating the Onam fair market at Putharikandam Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. “Supplyco is working for the benefit of the people. Some people who are dissatisfied with that are behind the propaganda to tarnish Supplyco,” said Pinarayi. He justified that no shop would have all the items on all days. According to him, the inflation in the state is below the national average and the government has been able to effectively intervene in the market to bring down prices. According to him, the government is trying to meet the increase in demand.“Onam fairs are equipped with facilities comparable to modern supermarkets. Rs 250 crore worth of essential items are stored to celebrate Onam in a good manner,” he said. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed Supplyco for disappointing the public ahead of Onam. He pointed out an incident where Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil had to intervene in order to open an outlet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The employees did not open the store because there were not enough items to meet the demands of the people. The truth is that even though the minister said that the 13 subsidy items were sold out in half an hour, no one has received any of the items. The minister should focus on bringing more items during the festive season rather than taking the initiative in opening stores,” he said.