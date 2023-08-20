Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Enforcement squad seals wholesale shop selling banned plastic items in Kerala

Squad seizes around 4,362kg of banned plastic carry bags and 46,400 thermocol plates

The district enforcement squad conducting inspection at the wholesale shop selling banned plastic products in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district enforcement squad sealed a wholesale shop selling banned plastic products at Chalai on Saturday and seized a large quantity of plastic carry bags, thermocol plates, and other illegal singleuse plastic products. The squad seized around 4,362 kg of banned plastic carry bags and 46,400 thermocol plates. Lucky Traders, the establishment that was sealed, distributes banned plastic products and single-use plastic items to retail shops in the district.

The enforcement squad handed over the seized items to the city corporation. According to the officials of Suchitwa Mission, the squad seized around 751 kg of banned plastic from the same establishment last month. Last time, the squad had to get the help of the police to conduct the raid and seize the banned products from the same establishment, a release issued by the Suchitwa Mission said.

On Saturday, the squads also reached Palayam market to conduct inspections but the shops were closed. To root out the plastic menace, the local self-government department (LSGD) has formed special enforcement squads comprising officials from Suchitwa Mission, local self-government institutions, police, and Pollution Control Board to enforce the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Following intervention from the High Court in the aftermath of the fire outbreak at a dumping site in Brahmapuram, the LSGD deployed 23 enforcement squads across the state to strengthen enforcement.

