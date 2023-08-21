Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Five held for assisting key suspects in Sreejith murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Attingal police have taken into custody five men accused of providing logistical support to the primary suspects in the Sreejith murder case. Sreejith, a 25-year-old resident of Vakkom, was reportedly lynched by a rival group with alleged involvement in drug trafficking near Attingal on a Wednesday night.

The arrested individuals are Rahul, R S Khan, Vysakh, Anurag, and Achu, all in their twenties. They are believed to have harboured the prime accused, Vineeth, also known as Kuriyan, along with other members of the gang, and subsequently aided their escape from law enforcement.

According to police sources, these five individuals were not only close associates of Vineeth but also actively participated in his activities. Vineeth is suspected to be hiding in neighbouring states.

A senior police officer revealed that a special team has been dispatched to Karnataka based on information suggesting that Vineeth and some of his associates were hiding there.

Sreejith’s murder transpired on a Wednesday night, perpetrated by the gang in Anooppara near Attingal. Police sources indicate that Vineeth summoned Sreejith to the location, citing potential financial disputes as the motive for the crime.”Moreover, there are indications that Sreejith may have visited Vineeth to purchase drugs. The exact circumstances leading to the murder will be ascertained upon the apprehension of the individuals directly involved in the crime,” police sources said.

Operating within a secluded area near Mundaplamoodu Kadavu, the drug mafia had constructed a concealed shed amidst shrubbery. The location, lying adjacent to an abandoned paddy field, was rarely frequented by local residents. However, it became a rendezvous point for young individuals associated with criminal groups indulging in drug consumption, local sources disclosed. Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that the suspects might be considering surrendering to law enforcement authorities.

