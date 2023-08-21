‘Gramotsavam’ programme begins today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme - ‘Gramotsavam’ - in Attingal at 10.30 AM on Monday.

The three-day event, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Kerala and Lakshadweep under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be held at the Sun Auditorium in Attingal.

MLA O S Ambika will preside over. Attingal Municipality vice-chairman G Thulasidharan Pillai, ward councillor O P Sheeja, Central Bureau of Communication Kerala and Lakshadweep region additional director general V Palanichamy and Nehru Yuva Kendra state director M Anil Kumar will attend. On the same day, experts will conduct classes on social security and development schemes of the Union government.

On Tuesday, competitions on flower carpets and folk songs and classes on National Education Policy, and opportunities for startups will be held.

