Guru was pioneer of Indian renaissance, says Kovind

He emphasised that Sree Narayana Guru's vision extended beyond the barriers of caste discrimination, racial prejudice, and religious animosity.

Published: 21st August 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Narayana Gurukulam head Swami Muni Narayana Prasad presents a momento to Former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former President Ram Nath Kovind lauded Sree Narayana Guru as a pioneer of the Indian Renaissance, attributing to his philosophy the embodiment of mankind’s unity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the Narayana Gurukula Foundation in Varkala, Ram Nath Kovind highlighted Guru’s teachings that transcended the confines of caste, creed, and religion, serving as a guiding light for the pursuit of human unity.

He emphasised that Guru’s vision extended beyond the barriers of caste discrimination, racial prejudice, and religious animosity. He envisioned an India free from these divisions, where citizens coexisted harmoniously, bound by the ties of brotherhood.

“Guru’s enduring legacy is one of profound social reform. His life was dedicated to uplifting marginalised and oppressed segments of society,” Kovind stated, underscoring Guru’s significant contributions. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MP Adoor Prakash, MLA V  Joy and Muni Narayana Prasad also spoke on the occasion.

