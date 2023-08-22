Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Antony Raju writes to Centre against toll rate hike

According to him the toll gate before an international tourist spot is a major threat to the tourism industry.

Published: 22nd August 2023

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Transport Minister Antony Raju has written a letter to Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari demanding his intervention against the increasing toll rate at Thiruvallom. He also demanded that the toll gate shall be shifted further south of Kovalam. 

“The significant increase in the toll rate in Thiruvallam is not only a disregard for the capital city but also for Kerala. Changing the existing toll collection on build operate transfer basis to toll operate transfer system will lead to a significant increase in fares.

The unscientific toll rate hike at Thiruvallom will cause great difficulty to the people who frequent the route,” said the minister. According to him the toll gate before an international tourist spot is a major threat to the tourism industry.

