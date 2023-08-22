Financial crisis delays restoration of damaged Valiyathura sea bridge

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restoration of the Valiyathura sea bridge in the capital, which suffered damage from rough sea waves caused by Cyclone Tauktae two years ago, is facing delays due to the financial crisis of the state government. Sources indicate that the finance department has yet to provide approval and subsequent administrative sanction for the renovation project.

The budget allocation has reserved Rs 5 crore for the initial work on the six-decade-old bridge. The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), responsible for implementation, can proceed with calling tenders for the renovation work only after securing administrative approval from the state government. The estimated cost for the bridge’s restoration stands at Rs 20 crore.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who is also the local legislator, had previously approached the Union Ports Minister to include the project under the Sagarmala initiative, which would enable the Centre to share half of the project’s cost. However, this decision is also pending from the Union government. The central portion of this iconic heritage structure has weakened significantly as its pillars suffered substantial damage due to sea erosion from strong waves.

N S Pillai, Chairman of the KMB, informed TNIE that IIT Chennai had submitted a study report on May 20 of this year to outline the scientific renovation of the sea bridge at Valiyathura and Thalassery in the Kannur district.

“The IIT report recommended a submersible wharf at Valiyathura due to frequent sea erosion. This wharf is planned to be 100 metres in length. It’s a comprehensive report. We have devised an action plan based on the report and submitted it to the state ports department, which in turn forwarded it to the finance department for final approval. Once we secure the finance department’s approval, the administrative sanction will follow. Upon receiving administrative sanction, we can proceed with tender proceedings to initiate the work. We do have the Rs 5 crore funding approved for this fiscal year, so we await the government’s administrative sanction,” Pillai explained.

Simultaneously, the state government is exerting efforts to persuade the Centre to include this project within the Sagarmala scheme.

Earlier, conflicts between government departments had also hindered the pier’s renovation, as debates centred around whether to reinforce it or demolish it. While the Harbour Engineering Department was overseeing the bridge’s maintenance, they proposed a study from IIT Palakkad to determine how the damaged portion could be repaired without compromising the heritage structure. Unfortunately, no progress was made.

Subsequently, the KMB took on the responsibility of overseeing the repair and enhancement of the project. About eight years ago, the Cochin University of Science and Technology conducted a study, concluding that economically restoring the pier would not be feasible. The projected cost of restoration was estimated at Rs 2 crore. Regrettably, this initiative never took off. The pier is under the jurisdiction of the ports department, which had previously sought expressions of interest. However, due to limited participation, the plan could not be executed.

Earlier suggestions by certain government officials to demolish a section of the structure and reconstruct it using concrete were not implemented, as they would undermine the bridge’s heritage value.

