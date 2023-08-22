Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Former president Kovind to open Navapoojitham celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today

Ram Nath Kovind was given a rousing reception when he arrived at the ashram on Monday evening.

Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi receiving former president Ram Nath Kovind at the Ashram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Former President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Navapoojitham celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode on Tuesday at 9.30 AM. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest. The cultural meeting at 12.30 PM will be inaugurated by Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar.

The public meeting will be opened by Transport Minister Antony Raju at 3.30 pm. The Navapoojitham prayers will begin at 5 AM. The flag hoisting will be held at 7 PM and floral offerings at 7 AM. There will be cultural programmes in the evening.

Kovind was given a rousing reception when he arrived at the ashram on Monday evening. Ashram general secretary Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, vice-president Swai Nirmohatma Lutheran Church bishop Dr Mohan Manuel and Mahatma Gandhi University former vice-chancellor Dr Babu Sebastian received him.

