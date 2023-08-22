Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inauguration of Kerala’s first AI-focused school today 

The organisers claim that the AI-focused centre is designed and moulded by the world’s most advanced educational platform iLearning Engines USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchools.

Published: 22nd August 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence, AI, vIRTUAL REALITY

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will inaugurate the first coaching centre in the state focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan, Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram. 

The organisers claim that the AI-focused centre is designed and moulded by the world’s most advanced educational platform iLearning Engines USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchools, managed by a committee of veteran professionals, including former chief secretaries, DGPs and vice-chancellors. 

The centre aims to provide coaching to students in 580 competitive exams. “Not many Malayalis are aware of YPP which would help them earn a stipend of Rs 5 lakh during the internship period itself.

Once they enter the UN service, their annual salary would exceed lakhs. Our aim is to provide affordable coaching where one subject would be taught in three ways-class-based, general knowledge and competitive exams”, George Sebastian, director of Vedhik eSchools told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artificial intelligenceAISanthigiri Vidyabhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp