Inauguration of Kerala’s first AI-focused school today 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will inaugurate the first coaching centre in the state focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan, Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram.

The organisers claim that the AI-focused centre is designed and moulded by the world’s most advanced educational platform iLearning Engines USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchools, managed by a committee of veteran professionals, including former chief secretaries, DGPs and vice-chancellors.

The centre aims to provide coaching to students in 580 competitive exams. “Not many Malayalis are aware of YPP which would help them earn a stipend of Rs 5 lakh during the internship period itself.

Once they enter the UN service, their annual salary would exceed lakhs. Our aim is to provide affordable coaching where one subject would be taught in three ways-class-based, general knowledge and competitive exams”, George Sebastian, director of Vedhik eSchools told TNIE.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will inaugurate the first coaching centre in the state focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan, Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram. The organisers claim that the AI-focused centre is designed and moulded by the world’s most advanced educational platform iLearning Engines USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchools, managed by a committee of veteran professionals, including former chief secretaries, DGPs and vice-chancellors. The centre aims to provide coaching to students in 580 competitive exams. “Not many Malayalis are aware of YPP which would help them earn a stipend of Rs 5 lakh during the internship period itself.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Once they enter the UN service, their annual salary would exceed lakhs. Our aim is to provide affordable coaching where one subject would be taught in three ways-class-based, general knowledge and competitive exams”, George Sebastian, director of Vedhik eSchools told TNIE.