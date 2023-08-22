Once a shepherd’s abode, now Thiruvananthapuram's commercial den

Aarcha Lekshmi M R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anayra, where once paddy fields stretched as far as the eyes could see, is now one of the big commercial centres in the capital city, littered with shopping complexes and plush offices. But how the place got its name interestingly has nothing to do with either of these features.

According to M G Sasibhooshan, a noted historian, the place takes its name from the shepherds who once made their home here.

“There are many versions as to how the name came to be, but this is one of the prominent stories,” Sasibhooshan says. The other version has to do with the port on Veli Lake. Steamboats used to arrive here to import and export goods under the silent vigil of two princely forts nearby.

The fort with only a single door for entry and exit came to be called Oruvathil Kotta. The other was Pulayanar Fort. “There are two versions as to how the second fort donned this name. One of the forts was built by a chieftain of the Pulaya community.

The other version revolves around a title bestowed on war commanders then - Pulayanar,” Sasibhooshan says. The two fortifications were used for storing goods. Pulayanar for storing imported goods, and the other for storing exported goods. It is also likely the name takes after these.

