Campus art show at College of Fine Arts turns heads

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final-year PG students of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, are making heads turn with an exhibition of their works at the campus art gallery.

With the theme of ‘Reimagining Tradition through Diverse Perspectives’, 14 students have showcased their artworks in various mediums such as paintings, sculptures, charcoal, drawings, installations, digital art, and collages.

“In the ever-evolving art world that’s getting influenced by digital tech, we have embarked on a brave journey to explore and revive painting, sculpture, and drawing,” says Soumya V N, one of the artists. “The ‘MFA Final Display 2023’ celebrates diverse voices and fresh perspectives on age-old practices.”

Through brushstrokes, budding artists tell stories, and convey emotions, experiences, and cultural nuances. “The art show challenges the notion that traditional mediums are confined to history,” adds Soumya.

The show concludes on Friday.

