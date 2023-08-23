Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health Minister fails to show up; children left waiting

The event, which was scheduled to be held at noon, got delayed by an hour, as the minister cancelled her visit at the last minute, leaving the kids hanging.

Children await the arrival of Health Minister Veena George at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare headquarters at Thycaud. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was supposed to be a day of joy and celebration for the children of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the absence of Health Minister Veena George who was expected to attend the Onam celebrations, the entire inaugural function, onasadya, and other events were postponed by an hour. 

The event, which was scheduled to be held at noon, got delayed by an hour, as the minister cancelled her visit at the last minute, leaving the kids hanging. As many as 30 children, all dressed up for the occasion, were seen yawning and bored, waiting for the event to kick off.

“We were expecting the minister, and later we were informed that she would not be able to make it. Though it was delayed for an hour, the children had a lot of fun.

There was Maveli and flower carpet, which kept them amused,” said an official of the KSCCW. Kadakampally Surendran, who was one of the guests, inaugurated the event putting an end to the agony of the children.

