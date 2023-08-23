Manchadi project set for rollout in 101 schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Manchadi’ project aimed at enhancing the mathematical ability of children through real-life applications, will be extended to 101 schools across the state. Child-centred and activity-based mathematics learning focused on guided re-discovery and assessment is the highlight of the project devised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK).

Currently, the project is being implemented in six educational sub-districts ­ Cheruvathur (Kasaragod), Kurmathoor and Munderi (Kannur), Koyilandi and Chevayur (Kozhikode) and Kattakada (Thiruvananthapuram) – besides 30 model residential schools.

The project aims at supporting children in Math-learning through parental and community support. Technology tools are also used for student bench-marking and for promoting adaptive learning. Experiences in teaching and learning mathematics elsewhere in the country and globally have been incorporated into the project.

In the run-up to the rollout of the project in more schools, a state-level workshop was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Director of General Education Shanavas S, SSK state project director R Supriya, Vidyakiranam coordinator C Ramakrishnan and other officials participated.

