Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manchadi project set for rollout in 101 schools in Kerala

Experiences in teaching and learning mathematics elsewhere in the country and globally have been incorporated into the project.

Published: 23rd August 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Manchadi’ project aimed at enhancing the mathematical ability of children through real-life applications, will be extended to 101 schools across the state. Child-centred and activity-based mathematics learning focused on guided re-discovery and assessment is the highlight of the project devised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). 

Currently, the project is being implemented in six educational sub-districts ­ Cheruvathur (Kasaragod), Kurmathoor and Munderi (Kannur), Koyilandi and Chevayur (Kozhikode) and Kattakada (Thiruvananthapuram) – besides 30 model residential schools. 

The project aims at supporting children in Math-learning through parental and community support. Technology tools are also used for student bench-marking and for promoting adaptive learning. Experiences in teaching and learning mathematics elsewhere in the country and globally have been incorporated into the project. 

In the run-up to the rollout of the project in more schools, a state-level workshop was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

Director of General Education Shanavas S, SSK state project director R Supriya, Vidyakiranam coordinator C Ramakrishnan and other officials participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
schoolseducation Manchadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp