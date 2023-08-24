Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fintech company Zafin in Technopark named ‘Great Place to Work’

The certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying great workplace cultures.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Zafin Software Centre of Excellence.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based company Zafin Software Centre of Excellence, a mid-size fintech headquartered in Canada, has been named a ‘Great Place to Work’ for four consecutive years since 2020. It was published by the Great Place To Work (GPTW) Institute, an international workplace certification agency. The certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying great workplace cultures.

The company also won the 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year award. The company started its Indian operations at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai in 2006. The company has three founders. Thiruvananthapuram native Anugopal Venugopalan who is a graduate of the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, Al Karim Somji, who is the CEO and Dinesh Krishnan, who is the Chief Growth Officer of Zafin.

Anugopal, global chief operating officer (COO ) at Zafin, told TNIE that 56 per cent of its global workforce is in India, and 35 per cent of its Indian employees are women. “We have strived to create a strong employee value proposition, which drives our people’s agenda and is anchored by employee-centric initiatives like overall professional development, personal well-being, diversity and inclusivity, a learning culture, work-life balance, and an ongoing commitment to sustainability and combating climate change.

The GPTW recognition is a testament to our team’s collaborative efforts,” he said. The company’s customers around the globe include financial institutions ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and AN Z. Also, five of the top seven US banks are run on the Zafin platform, and over 500 million accounts are processed daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zafin Software Centre of Excellence fintech GPTW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp