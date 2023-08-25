Flower markets bloom in Kerala, slowly

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flower markets are bustling with activity and are anticipating brisk business as educational institutions and other establishments gear up to celebrate Onam on Friday. The prices of flowers have peaked, according to traders, but the business is yet to pick up. “We anticipated business like the past years, but the sale has been dull. Today it has picked up and we are expecting good business as many are celebrating Onam on Friday,” says Suresh Kumar, president of the Trivandrum Florist Association.

Before Covid and the floods in 2018, during Onam, the demand for flowers was higher, says Suresh.“We used to sell 350 to 500 tonnes of flowers then. Now the business is dwindling as the style of the celebrations has changed.” He says traders are getting calls about booking flowers for Uthradam day.

“The busy business happens only for two days. The prices of colourful flowers have peaked, especially white and red Oleander (arali). Though flower cultivation has increased in the district, there is not much variety. The farmers are cultivating only one or two colours of marigolds,” he adds.

Sabari Krishna, who has been running a flower stall at Chalai for the past 40 years, also says that the business was far better last year. Demand is high for white marigolds and red roses.

"We are bringing flowers from Hosur in Karnataka, as Thovala’s flowers alone cannot meet our demand. After Covid, the trend has changed, and all the colourful flowers are coming from Karnataka,” says Anil K, another flower trader in Chalai.

