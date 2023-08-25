Thiruvananthapuram school student made to sit on the floor for not paying fees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A class seven student of a private school in Thiruvananthapuram's Vellayambalam was made to sit on the floor and write an exam for allegedly not paying the school fees.

The incident happened on Thursday at Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidya Mandir High School.

According to the child's parent, the principal of the school came to the exam hall on Thursday and asked fee defaulters to stand up.

One of the students who did not pay the fees was made to sit on the floor and write the exam in tears. Upon learning about the incident later from the child, the parents contacted the school but were allegedly ridiculed by the principal.

However, the incident has triggered a huge public outrage. The school management contacted the parent and admitted that the principal was at fault and reportedly placed the school principal under suspension.

The parent has conveyed to the school authorities that he was not interested in his child continuing his studies in the institution where he was humiliated and emotionally scarred.

