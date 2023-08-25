Vigilance detects irregularities during raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance detected massive irregularities during raids conducted at 75 selected excise offices in the state on Wednesday. The raids were held in 14 excise divisions, 16 circle offices and 45 range offices based on information that certain bar and toddy shop owners were bribing corrupt excise sleuths to avoid checking during the Onam season.

It was found that the excise sleuths in Karthikappally, Cherthala, Erattupetta, Ettumanoor, Kanjirappally, Chittur and Kalpetta range offices did not conduct mandatory inspections in bars and toddy shops at frequent intervals.

In the Cherthala circle office, Chittur range office, Palakkad range office and Irinjalakkuda range office, it was found that the excise men were not present when the bars unloaded liquor from Beverages Corporation godowns.

In the Changanassery Excise Circle office, those caught for offences such as smoking in public places were not given penalty notices and instead were asked to approach the office with amounts in excess of the original fine.

In the Iritty range office in Kannur, 10 bottles of unaccounted foreign liquor were found. In the Badiyadka range office in Kasaragod, 10 covers of liquor made in Karnataka were seized. These were not booty seized in any Abkari cases and were available for sale in Karnakata only.

In the Kumbla range office in Kasaragod, batteries of six vehicles seized by the sleuths were found missing. A similar incident was reported from the Vadakara Circle office.

Meanwhile, In Kollam excise deputy commissioner’s office, the driver was found to have received Rs 1.4 lakh via payment apps in the last few months. The vigilance sources said the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

