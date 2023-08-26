‘Ammathottil’ gets new guest, named ‘Pragyan Chandra’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Child Welfare Council got a new guest in its hi-tech cradle on Thursday when the whole country was ‘over the moon’ and ‘around the chessboard’. The council has named the four-day-old boy ‘Pragyan Chandra’, after the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon on Wednesday and chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandha finishing second in the FIDE chess world cup on Thursday.

The State Child Welfare Committee general secretary G L Arun Gopi was excited to receive the new member around 8 PM on Thursday. He said the baby boy was named out of respect for the two achievements. Pragyan is the third baby to be found in the cradle (Ammathottil) which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January this year. It was upgraded with modern technology to take in abandoned kids.

A message with the child’s picture and weight was recorded on the monitor installed at the adoption centre, announcing the arrival of the guest. Following this, a siren sounded. Soon, nurses, midwives, and security personnel on duty rushed to the cradle and brought the child from the adoption centre to the Children’s and Women’s Hospital at Thycaud in the capital for a health checkup at 8:30 PM. The child is staying in the same hospital for follow-up treatment as per the doctor’s instructions.

“The baby is safe and he is fully under the observation of two midwives and a nurse. It was purely coincidental that we found the baby when the whole country was celebrating two major achievements. So, we decided to club Chandrayaan’s and Pragg’s names to come up with a name for the baby. That is how we named him ‘Pragyan Chandra’,” said Arun.

The council has plans to shift some cradles in other districts to more convenient locations to ensure the privacy of those coming to drop off their babies and the safety of the infants. More re-locatable cribs will be set up across the state with the help of sponsors. Non-hi-tech cradles will be made hi-tech by spending up to Rs 10 lakh. “Efforts are on to set up cradles at Palakkad and Kannur where the service does not exist. This will be completed soon with the asset development fund of the respective legislators,” Arun said.

At present, 141 children are staying in the adoption centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod, and in the child care centres at Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. Pragyan is the 584th child to be delivered through the Ammathottil scheme that was established in Thiruvananthapuram on November 14, 2002.

