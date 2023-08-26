Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Antony to campaign for Chandy Oommen

The 82-year-old will attend two public meetings at Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam on September 1, seeking votes for the son of his close confidante Oommen Chandy.

Published: 26th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A K Antony

Former defence minister A K Antony. (File photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a shot in the arm for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen, veteran leader A K Antony will campaign for him for the September 5 Puthuppally by-election. 

The 82-year-old will attend two public meetings at Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam on September 1, seeking votes for the son of his close confidante Oommen Chandy. 

“I will be campaigning in Puthuppally on September 1. This time too Oommen Chandy is the candidate. Next time, it will be Chandy Oommen. So, there is no confusion about the verdict. UDF will romp home to a major victory,” Antony told The News Indian Express.

The UDF star campaigner’s road shows from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, during which he would tear into the LDF and NDA, were what made past elections complete. 

His criticism would often invite sharp reactions from the rival fronts. He would also rock the coastal areas during ‘kalasakottu’, the grand finale of electioneering. However, he had opted out of campaigns citing ill health. Now, taking a cue from the Thrikkakara by-election, Antony has decided to hold two public meetings instead of road shows.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF UDF A K AntonyPuthuppally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp