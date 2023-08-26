Antony to campaign for Chandy Oommen

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shot in the arm for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen, veteran leader A K Antony will campaign for him for the September 5 Puthuppally by-election.

The 82-year-old will attend two public meetings at Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam on September 1, seeking votes for the son of his close confidante Oommen Chandy.

“I will be campaigning in Puthuppally on September 1. This time too Oommen Chandy is the candidate. Next time, it will be Chandy Oommen. So, there is no confusion about the verdict. UDF will romp home to a major victory,” Antony told The News Indian Express.

The UDF star campaigner’s road shows from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, during which he would tear into the LDF and NDA, were what made past elections complete.

His criticism would often invite sharp reactions from the rival fronts. He would also rock the coastal areas during ‘kalasakottu’, the grand finale of electioneering. However, he had opted out of campaigns citing ill health. Now, taking a cue from the Thrikkakara by-election, Antony has decided to hold two public meetings instead of road shows.

