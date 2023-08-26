Sreejith murder case: Two more gang members nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal police have arrested two more people in connection with the sensational Sreejith murder case. Vishnu, 19, and Abhilash, 20, both hailing from Oorupoika, were directly involved in the murder, the police said.

Sreejith, a 25-year-old resident of Vakkom, was lynched by a rival group with alleged involvement in drug trafficking near Attingal on August 16.

The police had earlier arrested two men, who were directly involved in the murder. Three others, who provided logistic support for the killer gang to flee the state, were also nabbed.

The police sources said four more members of the killer gang, including ringleader Vineeth, are still at large and efforts are on locate them. “On Thursday we managed to track his hideout and were close to nabbing him. The accused had fled the state after the murder. Some of them returned and those were the ones who have been arrested,” said a police officer.

The officer added that Vineeth has connections with rackets outside the state and they were helping him to remain in hiding. Sreejith was murdered by the gang in Anooppara near Attingal reportedly due to financial disputes.

Operating within a secluded area near Mundaplamoodu Kadavu, the drug mafia had constructed a concealed shed amidst shrubbery. The location, lying adjacent to an abandoned paddy field, was rarely frequented by local residents.

