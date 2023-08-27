After success of Chandrayaan-3, space agency sets sights on subsequent missions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is enthusiastically moving forward with subsequent missions, namely Chandrayaan-4, 5, and 6. ISRO chairman S Somanath shared this information upon his arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport, marking his first visit after the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Somanath received a warm reception from top officials of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre late on Saturday night.

Radiating confidence that the central government will be convinced to support the subsequent Chandrayaan-3 missions, Somanath emphasised that they have been receiving continuous data after the successful landing.

“Scientific experiments are ongoing, and more data will be acquired in the upcoming days. Chandrayaan-3 has been a resounding success, and I am thrilled to have been a part of it. Our future endeavours include Mars and Shukrayaan missions,” he said.

Somanath also shared an amusing anecdote with the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to felicitate the scientists behind the historic mission.

“Our Prime Minister arrived at 7:30 am, and he even apologised for the early timing,” he recounted with a grin.

Regarding the upcoming launch of ‘Aditya-L1’, Somanath confirmed that the satellite is ready. However, he informed that assembling the test vehicle will span the entire month of September due to the use of a new rocket. The launch is slated for the first week of October.

