Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After success of Chandrayaan-3, space agency sets sights on subsequent missions

However, he informed that assembling the test vehicle will span the entire month of September due to the use of a new rocket.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO chairman S Somanath. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

ISRO chairman S Somanath. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is enthusiastically moving forward with subsequent missions, namely Chandrayaan-4, 5, and 6. ISRO chairman S Somanath shared this information upon his arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport, marking his first visit after the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Somanath received a warm reception from top officials of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre late on Saturday night.

Radiating confidence that the central government will be convinced to support the subsequent Chandrayaan-3 missions, Somanath emphasised that they have been receiving continuous data after the successful landing.

“Scientific experiments are ongoing, and more data will be acquired in the upcoming days. Chandrayaan-3 has been a resounding success, and I am thrilled to have been a part of it. Our future endeavours include Mars and Shukrayaan missions,” he said.

Somanath also shared an amusing anecdote with the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to felicitate the scientists behind the historic mission. 

“Our Prime Minister arrived at 7:30 am, and he even apologised for the early timing,” he recounted with a grin.

Regarding the upcoming launch of ‘Aditya-L1’, Somanath confirmed that the satellite is ready. However, he informed that assembling the test vehicle will span the entire month of September due to the use of a new rocket. The launch is slated for the first week of October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO S Somanath Chandrayaan-3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp