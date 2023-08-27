Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM Pinarayi Vijayan flags off 60 new electric buses in Thiruvananthapuram

62 buses to ply on 9 routes; Margadarshi mobile app also launched

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Smart City project under the city corporation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off a new fleet of 60 elecric buses at Government Model Boys School ground in Chalai on Saturday. With this, the number of electric buses in the city has increased to 110.

The chief minister also launched the Margadarshi mobile app.

Currently, a total of 62 buses will ply circular services on nine routes. Of these, 12 diesel engine services will now be used as radial services on the outskirts of the city. Indigo (No 10), Gold (11), Olive (12) and Cyan (13) will be operated on four routes. A point-to-point service will also be started on the same route. An interchange stop will also be introduced where you can change and travel. KSRTC will also put up boards with emblems to help identify the bus stop.

The routes for these services were finalised after seeking the opinion of passengers and holding discussions with KSRTC officials under the leadership of Transport Minister Antony Raju. After three months of trial services, necessary modifications will be made. Eight circular services and 17 point-to-point services will be operated in the first phase.  If there is a shortfall in this, the 53 buses to be launched in the next phase will cover more places.

In point-to-point services, fare stages will be implemented after three months. Until then, you can travel on those services for Rs 10. In view of the Onam rush in the capital, red buses will operate from August 27 to September 3 until midnight.

Circular bus routes

Clockwise
Indigo (No 10) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Kalipankalam - Konchiravila temple - Bundroad - Milma - Thiruvallam - Ambalathara - Kamaleswaram - Manacaud - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Anti-clockwise
Indigo (No 10) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Manacaud - Kamaleswaram - Ambalathara - Thiruvallam - Milma - Bundroad - Konchiravila temple - Kalipankalam - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Clockwise
Gold (No 11) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Manacaud - Mukkolakkal - Valiyathura - Beemapalli - Poonthura - Ambalathara - Kamaleswaram - Manacaud - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Anti-clockwise
Gold (No 11) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Manacaud - Kamaleswaram - Ambalathara - Poonthura - Beemapalli - Valiyathura - Mukkolakkal - Manacaud - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Clockwise
Olive (No 12) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Enchakkal - Vallakadavu - Ponnara Bridge - Sulaiman Street - Domestic Airport - Shanghumugham - All Saints College - Chackai - Enchakkal - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Anti-clockwise
Olive (No 12) - Thampanoor - East Fort--Enchakal - Chackai - All Saints College - Shankhumukham - Domestic Airport - Sulaiman Street - Ponnara Bridge - Vallakadavu - Enchakkal - East Fort - Thampanoor.

Clockwise
SIAN (No 13) - Thampanoor - East Kota--Manakkad--Mukolakal--Muttathara-- Kallummood--Perunelli Bridge--Cape Engineering College --Bimapalli Back Gate--Milk Colony--Manikyavilakam-- Ambalathara--Manakad--East Kota --Thambanoor.

Anti-clockwise
SIAN (No 13) - Thampanoor - East Fort - Manacaud - Ambalathara - Manikyavilakam - Milk Colony - Beemapally Back Gate - Cape Engineering College - Perinelli Bridge - Kallumoodu - Muttathara - Mukkolakkal - Manacaud - East Fort - Thampanoor.

