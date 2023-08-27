Onam fete: Elaborate security arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborate security arrangements are in place in view of the Onam week celebrations. In a statement, City police commissioner C H Nagaraju said over 1,000 police personnel were deployed at various parts of the city as part of security arrangements.

The security scheme headed by the commissioner will be supervised by two deputy commissioners. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Nitin Raj, is in overall charge of security. As part of the security measures, Thiruvananthapuram City has been divided into three zones, 22 divisions, and 71 sectors. Eleven assistant commissioners for security, 25 CIs, 107 SIs and ASIs, and 1,500 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for duty. Of these, 200 women police officers have been deployed.

A special police control room has been set up at Kanakakunnu, the main venue for Onam celebrations. In addition to the existing cameras in the city, the police have intensified surveillance by installing 107 more cameras in festival areas. Apart from the main venues like Kanakakunnu, Central Stadium, and Poojappura Ground, there will be strict police surveillance.

Vehicle parking has been arranged at the University Office, University College Ground, Sanskrit College Ground, Vazhuthacaud Women’s College Ground, Poojappura LBS Compound Ground, Kerala Water Authority Compound, Music College Ground, LMS Ground, St Joseph School Ground, Fort High School Ground, Salvation Army School Boys and Girls, Government Higher Secondary School Ground Chalai, Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Attakulangara Central School, SM School Ground, Arts College Ground, St Anthony’s School, and Bartonhill Engineering College Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules. Additional police officers have been deployed in the city for Onam celebrations under the leadership of Traffic South and North ACPs for traffic control and vehicle inspection.

There is no parking on main roads or side roads, and vehicles should be parked only in designated parking areas. The phone number should be written and displayed on the vehicle when parked. Vehicles parked in an unauthorised manner will be towed away by the police recovery vehicles. For complaints and suggestions, the public can contact 9497987002 and 9497987001.

