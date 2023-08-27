Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Manaveeyam road opened to public ahead of Onam

Though the corridor was scheduled to be opened by March 31 this year, the work was delayed due to the redesigning of the stretch.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Manaveeyam road. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months of dilly-dallying, Manaveeyam road, the cultural corridor in Thiruvananthapuram, has been opened to the public ahead of Onam.

Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and LSG Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the refurbished street in the presence of ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil, Antony Raju, and Mayor Arya Rajendran at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The contractor had been working round-the-clock for the last two weeks as the state government had given an ultimatum to Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) to complete the work before Onam.

Though the corridor was scheduled to be opened by March 31 this year, the work was delayed due to the redesigning of the stretch. The new design is both pedestrian-friendly and allows partial traffic. It also has open spaces for conducting cultural events. The street has seating areas, provisions to set up street food outlets, merchandise shops, water kiosks, and a street library. Manaveeyam road also has a police aid post, and the street is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manaveeyam road Onam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp