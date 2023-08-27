Thiruvananthapuram: Manaveeyam road opened to public ahead of Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months of dilly-dallying, Manaveeyam road, the cultural corridor in Thiruvananthapuram, has been opened to the public ahead of Onam.

Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and LSG Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the refurbished street in the presence of ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil, Antony Raju, and Mayor Arya Rajendran at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The contractor had been working round-the-clock for the last two weeks as the state government had given an ultimatum to Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) to complete the work before Onam.

Though the corridor was scheduled to be opened by March 31 this year, the work was delayed due to the redesigning of the stretch. The new design is both pedestrian-friendly and allows partial traffic. It also has open spaces for conducting cultural events. The street has seating areas, provisions to set up street food outlets, merchandise shops, water kiosks, and a street library. Manaveeyam road also has a police aid post, and the street is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

