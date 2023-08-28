Enjoy Onasadya at hotels in capital city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hoteliers in the capital are offering an opportunity for people to enjoy the festivities without bothering about sadya preparation. Onam feasts bring good revenue to major hotels, with most offering dine-in and parcel services.

Mascot Hotel under the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is a pioneer in Onasadya parcel. The hotel will charge Rs 1,499 for Thiruvonam Sadya parcels that can be served to two persons. Besides, the hotel serves sadya on all festival days. Maurya Rajadhani’s rate is Rs 625 per person. The rate for the sadya parcel by Hotel South Park and Fort Manor Hotel at Pazhavangadi is Rs 699. Irani Hotel, famous for its mobile unit at Vellayambalam, will be providing parcels at Rs 2,099 that can be served to five persons.

Vivanta by Taj is offering sadya parcels for two persons at Rs 1,500. Hilton Garden Inn will charge Rs 1,199 per person. Hyatt Regency’s rate is Rs 1,800 plus tax. SP Grand Days have announced parcels for four persons at Rs 2,600. Windsor Rajadhani will charge Rs 599 per person and White Dammor Pappanamcode Rs 1,950 for four persons. Economic sadya parcels start in the Rs 400-500 range. Tomato’s Bakes and Grills is offering a sadya parcel with 22 items and two types of payasams at Rs 499. Hotel Horizon, Keys Hotel and Hotel Prasanth have announced Rs 500 charge for parcel for a single person. Karthika Park at Kazhakuttam will charge Rs 649 per person.

Several catering agencies also have announced sadya parcels. Kalyan Catering’s rate is Rs 2,500 for five persons. Krishna Caterers will charge Rs 1,799 for three persons. Lakshmi and Nila Catering Agency is offering parcels for five persons at Rs 2,250. Nandu Catering at Thenoorkonam is charging Rs 2,000 for five persons. Nikunjam Caterers will be offering sadya parcels for five persons at Rs 3,285. Atelier at Marappalam is offering vegetarian sadya at Rs 649 and non-vegetarian sadya at Rs 799.

