KMRL likely to publish report on metro rail model next month

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) for the proposed metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be published in mid-September. The report will evaluate whether a medium or light Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is suitable for the metro rail in the state capital. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is the executing agency of the project, is currently reviewing the report.

The AAR was completed and submitted to the KMRL a few weeks ago. Sources close to the KMRL said the report was prepared based on the suggestions made in the stakeholders’ meeting held last month. The meeting observed that the traffic system in the city needs an overhaul with the introduction of a new metro system in the district.

“The AAR is under review by the KMRL. Once it is approved, it will be published. The report will have the metro model, and it will be submitted to the state government for further decision. The other proceedings, including the alignment, will be finalised in the coming meetings after publishing the AAR,” a KMRL official told TNIE.

According to the officer, the tender for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the metro rail project is likely to be finalised after the publication of the AAR report. The technical evaluation of the bid has been completed, and the financial evaluation of the bids is under way, sources said.

The stakeholders’ meeting, led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty to discuss the draft Comprehensive Mobility Report (CMP) prepared by Urban Mass Transit Company ((UMTC) Limited, held last month identified high-demand mobility corridors in the district for the proposed system. T

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) for the proposed metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be published in mid-September. The report will evaluate whether a medium or light Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is suitable for the metro rail in the state capital. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is the executing agency of the project, is currently reviewing the report. The AAR was completed and submitted to the KMRL a few weeks ago. Sources close to the KMRL said the report was prepared based on the suggestions made in the stakeholders’ meeting held last month. The meeting observed that the traffic system in the city needs an overhaul with the introduction of a new metro system in the district. “The AAR is under review by the KMRL. Once it is approved, it will be published. The report will have the metro model, and it will be submitted to the state government for further decision. The other proceedings, including the alignment, will be finalised in the coming meetings after publishing the AAR,” a KMRL official told TNIE. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the officer, the tender for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the metro rail project is likely to be finalised after the publication of the AAR report. The technical evaluation of the bid has been completed, and the financial evaluation of the bids is under way, sources said. The stakeholders’ meeting, led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty to discuss the draft Comprehensive Mobility Report (CMP) prepared by Urban Mass Transit Company ((UMTC) Limited, held last month identified high-demand mobility corridors in the district for the proposed system. T