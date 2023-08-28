Pinarayi Vijayan cautions Keralites against spread of false propaganda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the people of Kerala to discern and identify purveyors of false propaganda that have sparked concerns among the populace.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Onam week celebrations hosted by the Tourism Department at the Nishagandhi auditorium, the Chief Minister alluded to the Opposition’s accusations regarding the Onam kit distribution promise. Despite this criticism, he clarified that the government has expended a staggering Rs18,000 crore to ensure the delivery of Onam kits to all beneficiaries.

“In many corners of the globe and even within our own nation, the chasm between the affluent and the underprivileged is expanding. However, within our state, we have successfully narrowed that gap. The government has extended comprehensive support to every stratum of society during the festive season. Assistance has been provided to those whose incomes have been halted by various circumstances. Notably, social pensions have reached 60 lakh individuals. The quality of public education in our state has witnessed substantial enhancement. Exceptional educational opportunities have reached even the remotest villages. This accomplishment, accomplished through the Public Education Protection Campaign, has consistently garnered recognition for our state on the national stage,” Vijayan said.

Reflecting on the pandemic, Vijayan underscored Kerala’s robust healthcare system. While developed nations grappled with the crisis, Kerala’s healthcare stood firm. The state’s health infrastructure remained resilient, offering ample beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators. Primary Health Centres transformed into Family Health Centres, and taluk hospitals upgraded into super specialty facilities, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for all,he added.

Vijayan outlined the government’s aspiration to alleviate the poverty status of a substantial portion of the population by November 2024, with the ultimate goal of eradicating extreme poverty from the state by November 1, 2025. The inauguration saw actor Fahadh Faasil and renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai as chief guests. Mallika Sarabhai hailed Kerala’s democratic spirit as its essence, while Fahadh acknowledged the flourishing era of Malayalam cinema, attributing it to the growth of tourism.

The event commenced with a Panchavadyam performance by students of Pattambi Peringode School, followed by a dance sculpture by Kalamandalam artists, representing the concept of Onam and this year’s theme, “Oruma.” The Onam week celebrations, featuring diverse artistic performances, will grace 31 venues across the district until September 2. The function was presided over by the Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the people of Kerala to discern and identify purveyors of false propaganda that have sparked concerns among the populace. Speaking at the inauguration of the Onam week celebrations hosted by the Tourism Department at the Nishagandhi auditorium, the Chief Minister alluded to the Opposition’s accusations regarding the Onam kit distribution promise. Despite this criticism, he clarified that the government has expended a staggering Rs18,000 crore to ensure the delivery of Onam kits to all beneficiaries. “In many corners of the globe and even within our own nation, the chasm between the affluent and the underprivileged is expanding. However, within our state, we have successfully narrowed that gap. The government has extended comprehensive support to every stratum of society during the festive season. Assistance has been provided to those whose incomes have been halted by various circumstances. Notably, social pensions have reached 60 lakh individuals. The quality of public education in our state has witnessed substantial enhancement. Exceptional educational opportunities have reached even the remotest villages. This accomplishment, accomplished through the Public Education Protection Campaign, has consistently garnered recognition for our state on the national stage,” Vijayan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reflecting on the pandemic, Vijayan underscored Kerala’s robust healthcare system. While developed nations grappled with the crisis, Kerala’s healthcare stood firm. The state’s health infrastructure remained resilient, offering ample beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators. Primary Health Centres transformed into Family Health Centres, and taluk hospitals upgraded into super specialty facilities, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for all,he added. Vijayan outlined the government’s aspiration to alleviate the poverty status of a substantial portion of the population by November 2024, with the ultimate goal of eradicating extreme poverty from the state by November 1, 2025. The inauguration saw actor Fahadh Faasil and renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai as chief guests. Mallika Sarabhai hailed Kerala’s democratic spirit as its essence, while Fahadh acknowledged the flourishing era of Malayalam cinema, attributing it to the growth of tourism. The event commenced with a Panchavadyam performance by students of Pattambi Peringode School, followed by a dance sculpture by Kalamandalam artists, representing the concept of Onam and this year’s theme, “Oruma.” The Onam week celebrations, featuring diverse artistic performances, will grace 31 venues across the district until September 2. The function was presided over by the Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.