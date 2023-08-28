Two women end lives over domestic issues in seprerate incidents 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two young married women ended their lives allegedly due to domestic issues in separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Reshma, 24, was found hanging inside her husband’s house at Aruvikkara on Sunday early morning. Police said Reshma, who hailed from Poikamukku near Attingal, took the extreme step out of fear that her husband Akshay Raj might ditch her for another woman.

According to the Aruvikkara police, Reshma suspected that her husband, whom she had married about two months ago after a brief period of courtship, was having a relationship outside of marriage. A senior officer said Reshma had mentioned this relationship in her suicide note. “In the note, she wrote about her deep love for her husband and the fear of losing him. However, she did not write anything in detail about the relationship,” said the officer.

Reshma’s parents visited her to present Onam dress on Saturday and reportedly left by 10pm. After that, Reshma retired to her bedroom. Akshay was not at home when the incident occurred. Reshma’s relatives alleged that she had doubts that Akshay was regularly in contact with another woman and this made her take the extreme step. The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman killed self at her rented house near Vellanad on Saturday night.

The deceased Bency Shaji of Vithura was staying with her husband Jobin James, with whom she had tied the knot two years ago, at the rented house. The woman’s relatives raised suspicions about her death and said that her marital relationship was not good.

“Bency had been having a difficult time with her husband for the past few months. We suspect the strained relationship prompted her to end her life,” said a relative. According to sources, the woman had told her husband that she wished to visit her parents. However, he refused to send her home saying that he couldn’t drive. On Saturday, when he returned home from the office, Bency immediately locked her inside the room. By the time he summoned the neighbours and forcefully opened the door, Bency was found hanging. The Aryanad police have registered a case of unnatural death.

