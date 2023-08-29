Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marg Darshak Mandal approaches guv against Shamseer’s comment

Marg Darshak Mandal president Chitananda Puri Swami also appealed in the petition submitted last week that the governor should submit a report to the President on the issue.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Marg Darshak Mandal approched Governor against Speaker A N Shamseer’s comment on ‘myth and science.’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marg Darshak Mandal, the sannyasins’ wing of the VHP in the state, has approached Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against Speaker A N Shamseer’s comment on ‘myth and science.’ 

In the complaint, the Marg Darshak Mandal requested the governor to seek a report on the issue from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue.

“The speaker’s unwarranted, unprecedented and unsolicited demeaning comments are not only insulting to the Hindu community but also violating the oath he had taken under Article 188 as an assembly member,” stated the petition.

“Though protests have been raised by various Hindu religious denominations and believers of Lord Ganesha, the speaker has refused to tender an apology. Rather, he found pleasure in defying the spirit, belief and consciousness of the Hindu religious followers in the open. He also violated the rights and privileges of the members of the Hindu community under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion, and manage religious affairs as they desire subject to public order,” the petition said.

“Every word in epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat are holy prescriptions for us to imbibe and emulate and no one has the right to cast aspersions on the form/content of the gods/holy books according to their will and pleasure. By doing so, the speaker, who belongs to a different religion, admittedly, has not only caused irreparable injury to the democratic fabric of the country,” the petition stated.

