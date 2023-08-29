Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minor tries to kill father, attempts to hang self

While the boy claimed that he attacked his father for regularly giving him corporal punishment, the man said the boy retaliated for scolding his son for bringing home another person’s footwear.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:28 AM

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a minor boy tried to kill his father at Manjamala in Pothencode and later attempted to end his own life fearing police action. 

The boy, along with his friend, both 15 years old, tried to bludgeon the man to death with a hammer after splashing water mixed with chilly powder on his face. The duo also gagged the man to prevent him from shouting. However, he escaped and alerted the neighbours.

Later, the boy tried to end his life by hanging but was rescued by the police and neighbours. The police have recorded the statements of the boy and his father. 

“While the boy claimed that he attacked his father for regularly giving him corporal punishment, the man said the boy retaliated for scolding his son for bringing home another person’s footwear,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The police have not registered a case as the boys are of minor age. However, they have prepared a report on the social background of the children and forwarded it to the department concerned. The officer said they have proposed imparting counselling to both the children and the man, who is suffering from a kidney ailment.

