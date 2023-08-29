Thiruvallam toll hike burdens motorists

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting protests over the steep hike in toll rate at the Thiruvallam toll plaza on the NH 66 bypass in the capital doesn’t seem to bother the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). On the receiving end are the motorists who have to pay a hefty fee as a toll for travelling a few kilometres.

NHAI officials said the toll fee has been increased all over the country. Moreover, the opening of two new roads --- the Mukkola-Karode bypass and the elevated corridor at Kazhakoottam --- has also prompted the NHAI to hike the toll rate. Officials also made it clear that the rate will not be brought down. The fee was increased on August 19.

As per the revised rate, car users need to pay a one-way fee of Rs 150 and a round-trip fee of Rs 225. Previously, the cost was Rs 120 and Rs 180, respectively. The cost of the monthly car pass has also increased to Rs 5,035. For minibuses, buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles, the one-way toll is Rs 245, Rs 510, and Rs 560 to Rs 970, respectively. “There has been an unscientific hike in the toll rate. We cannot afford such a hefty fee for travelling a short distance. This ‘daylight robbery’ should be stopped,” said Anuraj R, a resident of Kovalam who uses the stretch frequently.

The LDF and the UDF are united in protesting against the unjustified toll fee hike. MLA M Vincent said the people using the stretch have been bearing the brunt for a long time. “The location of the toll plaza itself is not right. It should have been built in other places like Akkulam. In Thiruvallam, many use other byways to avoid paying the toll. Only a few vehicles pass through the toll plaza. So it is obvious that the NHAI will increase the rate. This is the third toll fee hike this year. It is unjustifiable. The Congress will intensify protests in the coming days,” said Vincent.

According to the LDF, the toll fee was hiked five times from the original rate. “There has been a substantial increase in traffic on the Vazhamuttom-Pachalloor-Thiruvallam road to avoid the toll at the Thiruvallam bypass. This causes regular accidents on the Pachalloor stretch, too. Similarly, many use a narrow stretch close to the toll plaza to avoid the toll. Even the toll plaza officials are aware of this. It is best to shift the collection centre to a different location,” said a CPM leader from General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office.

Meanwhile, a senior NHAI official told TNIE that the fee was increased due to the opening of the Mukkola-Karode NH bypass and elevated highway at Kazhakootam. “This is a normal process. If a new road or elevated corridor comes, we will increase the toll fee. That is our revenue model. This happens all over the country. We are not in a position to decrease the toll fee at the moment,” said the official.

Transport Minister Antony Raju wrote to the Centre to reconsider the decision to increase the toll fee and to shift the toll plaza to the south of Kovalam. However, the has been no intervention in the issue yet.

