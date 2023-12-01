Kerala varsity researchers on a clean water mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prevalence of high Iron content in groundwater in many parts of the state has always been a challenge with most of the water purifying systems failing to address the issue. Now, researchers at Kerala University have successfully devised a cost-effective method that brings down the Iron content and removes other pollutants from the water sample as per the standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The drinking water woes of a family at Menamkulam near Kazhakkoottam prompted Prof S Sankararaman of the university’s Optoelectronics Department and his team to devise a method to address the issue.

The water sample taken from the borewell in the house, with elevated Iron levels, appeared clear at first glance but underwent a subtle transformation upon boiling. The researchers deduced that the colour change to dark brown signified the process of dissolved ferrous ions transitioning into ferric ions.

The water sample had exceptionally high Iron content exceeding 45 mg/l, coupled with elevated turbidity and acidity levels. The sample also exhibited a strong foul odour attributed to bacterial action. “Bacteria feeding on Iron and Manganese in groundwater produce byproducts such as hydrogen sulfide with unpleasant smells,” Prof Sankararaman explained.

The team, also comprising of research scholars Gokul V, Anju Abraham P and M S Swapna from the University of Nova Gorica, Slovenia, found alarming parameters during the chemical analysis of the water sample that was declared unfit for drinking purposes. The team deduced that the prevalence of high Iron content in groundwater was attributed to lateritic soil and rocks containing Garnet.

“The purification process that we employed involved the use of widely available oxidants. However, the nature and quantity of oxidants used in the purification process would vary based on geographical factors and the specific pollutants present in the water samples” Sanakraraman explained.

The purification process also involved a two-stage filtration using two tanks where the water is allowed to settle for six to 10 hours each. The Iron content came down from 43.44 ppm to 0.43 ppm and the family at Menamkulam now uses the purified water for all its daily needs.

The purification method of the KU research team assumes significance as existing water purifiers are unsuccessful in removing high levels of Iron. Prof Sankararaman said the team is willing to help local bodies and individuals in implementing the cost-effective water purification process in areas that are struggling with high Iron content in ground water.

