Three biocapsules to aid farming developed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a path-breaking invention, the scientists at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) have jointly developed three new biocapsules that would benefit farmers across the country.

The biocapsule technology involves the encapsulation of microorganisms in a gelatin capsule, which can be delivered to farmers commercially.

CTCRI has identified three new bioagents -- one strain of Trichoderma, another Endophyte and a third plant growth-promoting Rhizobacterium -- which have been made into a capsule form by the IISR-patented encapsulation technology. Trichoderm is a biocontrol agent. Besides, it is beneficial to plant growth and root structure.

The three new microbial strains were identified by Dr S S Veena and Dr M L Jeeva, both principal scientists at CTCRI. The Endophyte is a harmless microbe present inside plants which promotes growth and suppresses many plant-based diseases.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a path-breaking invention, the scientists at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) have jointly developed three new biocapsules that would benefit farmers across the country. The biocapsule technology involves the encapsulation of microorganisms in a gelatin capsule, which can be delivered to farmers commercially. CTCRI has identified three new bioagents -- one strain of Trichoderma, another Endophyte and a third plant growth-promoting Rhizobacterium -- which have been made into a capsule form by the IISR-patented encapsulation technology. Trichoderm is a biocontrol agent. Besides, it is beneficial to plant growth and root structure.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The three new microbial strains were identified by Dr S S Veena and Dr M L Jeeva, both principal scientists at CTCRI. The Endophyte is a harmless microbe present inside plants which promotes growth and suppresses many plant-based diseases. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp