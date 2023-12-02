Award-winning 'Tiger Stripes' among movies by women directors at IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Films by eight woman directors depicting the concerns, anxiety and emotions of women around the world would be one of the keenly-awaited segments at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Malaysian horror film Tiger Stripes, which narrates the story of Safan, an eleven-year-old girl who discovers the truth behind her rebellious nature with supernatural energy after she hits puberty, will be screened under the category. Debut director Amanda Nell Eu had won an award at the Cannes Film Festival for the film.

Footprints on Water by Keralite Nathalia Syam, Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania and Korean film A Letter from Kyoto are the other films to be screened.

British-Indian film Footprints On Water depicts the lives of illegal immigrants in the UK. The film is written and directed by Neetha Syam and Nathalia Syam, grandchildren of noted theatre personality O Madhavan. The film grossed awards at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Festival.

The Tunisian film Four Daughters, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania which won awards at festivals like Cannes, Chicago and Brussels, shares the story of a mother who hires actors to replace her missing children. This is the second screening of the film in India after the Mumbai Film Festival.

Korean film Next Sohee, directed by July Jung, is the story of a young woman detective who sets out to investigate the cause of her friend’s death. Films such as Laetitia Colombani’s The Braid, French film Banel & Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Mounia Meddour’s Houria will also be screened

