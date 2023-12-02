'Kathal', 'Aattam' and more to be screened at IFFK 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kaathal: The Core, the recently-released film that has garnered widespread acclaim, will be among the movies that will be screened in the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 8 to 15.

The movie, directed by Jeo Baby and starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead, will be screened in the category Malayalam Cinema Today.

Ranjan Pramod’s O.Baby, Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam, sibling directors Santosh Babusenan and Satish Babusenan’s Anand Monalisa Waits for Death, Vignesh P Sasidharan’s thriller drama Scheherazade, Shalini Ushadevi’s Ennennnum, Sarath V’s Neelamudi, Shruthi Sharanyam’s award-winning film B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, Rinoshun’s Five First Dates, Gagan Dev’s Apple Plants, Prasanth Vijay’s Daayam and Sunil Maloor’s Valassai Paravakal will also be screened in this category.

