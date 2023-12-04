Animated films from Poland, Iran, Spain at IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Three animated films from Poland, Iran and Spain, that showcase struggle, war and dream, will be screened at the upcoming edition of IFFK. They include Persian film ‘Siren’ directed by Sepideh Farsi, Spanish film ‘Sultana’s Dream’ by Isabel Herguera and Polish film ‘The Peasants’ by D K Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

Based on the Nobel Prize winning novel by Wladyslaw Reymont, ‘The Peasants’ tells the story of a young woman who is forced to marry an old man. The oil-painted animation film is selected as this year’s Oscar entry from Poland. ‘The Siren’ depicts the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq war and a boy’s struggle for survival. ‘Sultana’s Dream’ shares the story of a Spanish woman, taking inspiration from a Bengali short story written by Rokeya Hossain, sets out on a voyage of discovery around India in search of Ladyland, the Utopian land of women.

