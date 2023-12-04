Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Michaung cyclone: Railways cancels forty trains

The Railways has cancelled around 40 inter-state trains in view of the Michaung cyclone.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Railways has cancelled around 40 inter-state trains in view of the Michaung cyclone. The cancellations will be in effect from December 3 to 7. The cancelled trains are as follows: 

Train no. 07119 Narasapur - Kottayam Special on December 3 and train no. 07120 Kottayam - Narasapur Special on December 4.

Train no. 07129 Secunderabad Junction - Kollam Junction Special and train no.07130 Kollam Junction - Secunderabad Junction Special in opposite direction on December 3 and December 5, respectively.

Train no. 07129 Secunderabad Junction - Kollam Junction Special and train no.12512 Kochuveli - Gorakhpur Junction Rapti Sagar SF Express on December 3 and December 6, respectively.

Train no. 12659 Nagercoil Junction - Shalimar Gurudev SF Express on December 3 and train no.12660 Shalimar - Nagercoil Junction Gurudev SF Express on December 6.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad Junction - Alappuzha Express on December 3 and 4. Train no. 13352 Alappuzha - Dhanbad Junction Express, December 6 and 7.

Train no. 17230 Secunderabad Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express on December 3, 4 and 5. Train no. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Junction Sabari Express, on December 5, 6 and 7.

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar Junction - Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express and train no. 18190 Ernakulam Junction - Tatanagar Junction Biweekly Express, on December 3 and 5 respectively.

Train no. 22504 Dibrugarh - Kanyakumari Vivek Express on December 2 and 3. Train no. 22503 Kanyakumari - Dibrugarh Vivek Express, on December 6 and 7.

Train no. 22620 Tirunelveli Junction - Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express(via Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha-Ernakulam) on December 3 and train no. 22619 Bilaspur Junction - Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Express on December 5.

Train no. 22643 Ernakulam Junction - Patna Junction Biweekly Express, on December 4 and Train no. 22644 Patna Junction - Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express, on December 7. 

Train no. 22648 Kochuveli - Korba Biweekly Express on December 4 and train no.22647 Korba - Kochuveli Biweekly Express, on December 6.

Train no. 22670 Patna Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express on December 5.

Train no. 22815 Bilaspur Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express and Train no.22816 Ernakulam Junction - Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express on December 4 and 6, respectively. 

Train no. 22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Junction Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express on December 4 and train no. 22838 Ernakulam Junction - Hatia Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express on December 6.

