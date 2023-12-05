Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan seeks minister Bindu’s ouster

He accused Bindu of violating the oath of office and indulging in nepotism. 

Published: 05th December 2023 11:29 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to remove Higher Education Minister R Bindu from the cabinet over her alleged intervention in the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University. 

The Supreme Court had recently cancelled the reappointment, citing “unwarranted intervention by the state government.”

In the letter, Satheesan said Bindu had no right to continue in office in light of the SC’s finding against her. He accused Bindu of violating the oath of office and indulging in nepotism. 

“As per the law enacted by the assembly, the Pro-VC, who is also the higher education minister, does not have any rights in the appointment of the VC. Hence, Bindu’s intervention is...against the law,” Satheesan said.

